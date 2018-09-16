Catholic Women’s Forum Leader: ‘The Pope’s Silence Is Deafening’

A Catholic Women’s Forum Leader Told Breitbart News She Fears The U.s. Roman Catholic Bishops Are Returning Home “empty-handed” From A Meeting With Pope Francis To Discuss The Scandal Surrounding Disgraced Archbishop Theodore Mccarrick.

Mary Hasson, director of the Catholic Women’s Forum of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, DC, said she is “frustrated” with the “lack of action” on the part of the pope.

“The pope’s silence is deafening,” she said, “and I worry that the Cardinals are coming home empty-handed, with no further word on whether the pope will pursue an official investigation.”

Hasson is a lead signer of a letter to Pope Francis that represents the views of nearly 46,000 Catholic women. The women, included among them seminary professors, theologians, evangelists, attorneys, and missionaries, wrote to the pope at the end of August, charging him with providing an "inadequate" response to a report that accused him of ignoring sanctions placed on McCarrick, despite knowing the former cardinal had sexually abused priests, seminarians, and minors.

Pope Francis Commissioned A Four-book Study In 2010 As Archbishop Of The Archdiocese Of Buenos Aires Attacking Sexual Abuse Victims And Defending A Priest Convicted Of Molesting A Teenage Boy. Francis, who was then known as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, asked a lawyer and jurist by the name of Marcelo Sancinetti to carry out a more than 2,600-page study encompassing four volumes for the Argentinian Episcopal Conference to discredit the alleged victims of Father Julio César Grassi. The volumes described the victims as "false accusers" and claimed their accusations were just ways of projecting their own sexual desires on Grassi, who was convicted of sexually abusing a boy at his Happy Children Foundation — an organization dedicated to rescuing homeless children — and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Grassi was a national celebrity who established relationships with wealthy and powerful figures in Argentine society, while his victims were poor, teenage residents of his homeless shelters under the Happy Children Foundation (Fundación Felices los Niños) — which generated millions of dollars in donations each year.