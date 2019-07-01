WATCH: Trump Humiliates CNN’s Acosta In Japan, Audience Erupts In Laughter

President Donald Trump mocked CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Saturday during a G-20 press conference in Osaka, Japan, which elicited laughter from the audience.

G20 Press Conference @realDonaldTrump gives @acosta a shot when asked whether he pressed MBS on Khashoggi



Acosta – are you afraid of offending him on that subject?



Pres. Trump: Not at all. I don't really care about offending people. I sort of thought you would know that



BAM! pic.twitter.com/3HGef1NkiF — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 29, 2019

“And what is it with your coziness with some of these dictators and autocrats at these summits?” Acosta asked. “With Mohammad Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, when you were asked about the case of Jamal Khashoggi, you did not respond to that question in front of the Saudi Crown Prince.”

"I don't know that anybody asked me," Trump responded.