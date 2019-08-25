G7 Surprise: Donald Trump Announces Trade Deal In Principle Agreement with Japan

President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal in principal with Japan on Sunday, during the G7 summit of world leaders in France.

“This is a tremendous deal for the United States,” Trump said after announcing the deal with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “It’s a, really, tremendous deal for our farmers and agricultural ranchers, and also involves other things.”

The two leaders agreed on a deal in principle, which they expected would be signed during the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

After withdrawing from the proposed Trans-Pacific partnership, Trump pursued a bi-lateral deal with Japan since becoming president. The president developed a close personal friendship with Abe and continued pressing for a better deal for the United States. – READ MORE