HOLY CONFUSION: Black church group introduces Booker as ‘Cory Baker’ (VIDEO)

One of the only black candidates running for president was a bit of a mystery to a black church group as the senator was erroneously introduced as “Cory Baker.”

LMAO Cory booker was just introduced as “Cory Baker” pic.twitter.com/wmm3cWku8F — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 16, 2019

“Joining us from the great state of New Jersey,” the Black Church PAC event emcee said dramatically, “YLC conference, please help us welcome the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey and seventh African-American senator to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Baker!” the Young Leaders Conference announcer said as Booker bounded onto the stage.

The slip-up is about as embarrassing as Booker’s proposed policies to fix America, such as the gun control measures he claims will restore “freedom” for Americans. – READ MORE