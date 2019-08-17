Chick-fil-A ranks first in new ‘brand intimacy’ study, knocks Starbucks from top spot

When it comes to fast food, diners are most emotional about Chick-fil-A.

That’s the big takeaway from a 2019 Brand Intimacy Study released by marketing agency MBLM, which measured customers’ fondness and emotional bonds toward the fast-foodbrands they “use and love.”

The study results, released Wednesday, indicate that Chick-fil-A has achieved the strongest emotional connection with customers of any of the 15 fast-food brands studied, and has effectively knocked Starbucks out of the top spot, where it sat for the previous two years.

“Chick-fil-A has gradually risen to the top of the fast-food industry in our annual study,” said Mario Natarelli, a managing partner with MBLM, in a press release. “The brand is able to connect with a wide range of customers and we expect it to continue to perform well in years to come. Others in the industry can learn from the leader in creating more robust, stronger connections with their patrons.”

Other brands customers connected with strongly were Dunkin’ (No. 2) and Starbucks (No. 3). – READ MORE