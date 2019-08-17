Collins Blasts House Dems for Their ‘Outrageous’ Attempt to Gain Access to Kavanaugh’s Records

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) isn’t straying from her support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as she torches House Democrats for their continued effort to investigate him.

However, their request isn’t sitting well with Collins, as she said on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” show late Thursday, “I think that is absurd.”

She noted that since Kavanaugh’s confirmation, she’s been “watching his decisions, he’s in the mainstream.”

“And for the House Judiciary Committee which plays no role in the confirmation process at all to say that it has the rights to these confidential records is outrageous. And it would’ve never been done if it were the records of President Obama’s staff secretary that they were seeking, that just would not happen.”

Collins was one of the swing-vote senators who voted in support of Kavanaugh — who was hit by decades-old sexual misconduct accusations during his confirmation — for which she received threats as a result. She has since revealedthat she does not regret her vote “in the least.” – READ MORE