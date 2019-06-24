Holocaust Survivor Tells Ocasio-Cortez: ‘You Are Insulting Every Victim — Shame on You’

Two Holocaust survivors responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s concentration camp comments earlier this month — and their feelings were resoundingly negative.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) faced backlash for comparing border detention facilities to concentration camps during a June 17 Instagram broadcast and drew criticism from her own party.

(…)

The two Holocaust survivors, Sami Steigmann and David Tuck, sat for an interview with Turning Point USA and said AOC’s comments were ignorant and full of hubris.

“AOC, look at me. My name is Sami Steigmann. I am a Holocaust survivor. I went through it. How can you — looking at my face, telling me that the camps we have in the South are concentration camps? What you are doing is you are insulting every victim of the Holocaust. Shame on you!” Steigmann said.

“I’m not only a Holocaust survivor, I was in a labor camp … I was subjected to medical experiments and, later on, a German woman saved my life when I came to the stage of dying of starvation.” – READ MORE