Trump Accused of Enabling ‘Torture’ As Photos Showing Border Conditions Circulate — They’re From 2015

President Trump was falsely accused of allowing abysmal detention center conditions in a tweet but the picture was taken in 2015 under the Obama administration.

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted out the picture, claiming that it was recently taken and they were being tortured.

“Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night,” tweeted Grahn. “Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them.”

Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night. Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them. pic.twitter.com/XuNIVZwkJW — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 21, 2019

However, other users quickly pointed out that the timestamp on the photo was cut out and that the photo was taken in 2015. – READ MORE