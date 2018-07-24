Hollywood Tries To Get Trump Kicked Off Twitter For Iran Tweet, Internet Responds

In response to the dictatorial Iranian regime warning the U.S. that while peace with Iran is the “mother of all peace,” war with Iran will be “the mother of all wars,” Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to issue the all-caps tweet heard ’round the world:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Some, including Debra Messing and other Hollywood activists, have decided it is time to finally take Trump’s greatest weapon from him: his Twitter account.

How is this not a violation of the violence & physical harm policy @jack? https://t.co/WlLx6TLxsc — Tune 🏁 (@CartuneNetwerk) July 23, 2018

But others weren’t ready to get on board the ban and/or jail Trump train:

Thats right…you are used to a passive push over POS president that GIVES Iran millions of dollara in the middle of the night!!! — MAGA..NURSE (@MAGAnursepj) July 23, 2018

Really….get a life if you support the mullahs in Iran…kind of makes you wonder why Barry gave them $150 billion to continue their nuke program. Delta is ready when you are to leave the USA #sometimesyougetwhatyouneed #MAGA — Mike Paull (@GAPGAMP) July 23, 2018

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned the U.S. against taking aggressive action that could lead to war with Iran.

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani told a group of Iranian diplomats, according to Reuters.

Rouhani also said pursuing hostile policies against Iran would “only lead to regret.”

“You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests,” Rouhani added, Reuters reported. – READ MORE

