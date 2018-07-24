True Pundit

Hollywood Tries To Get Trump Kicked Off Twitter For Iran Tweet, Internet Responds

In response to the dictatorial Iranian regime warning the U.S. that while peace with Iran is the “mother of all peace,” war with Iran will be “the mother of all wars,” Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to issue the all-caps tweet heard ’round the world:

Some, including Debra Messing and other Hollywood activists, have decided it is time to finally take Trump’s greatest weapon from him: his Twitter account.

But others weren’t ready to get on board the ban and/or jail Trump train:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned the U.S. against taking aggressive action that could lead to war with Iran.

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani told a group of Iranian diplomats, according to Reuters.

Rouhani also said pursuing hostile policies against Iran would “only lead to regret.”

“You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests,” Rouhani added, Reuters reported. – READ MORE

President Trump's ALL CAPS Iran tweet has been met with #resistance online, with reporters, left-wing activists and celebrities sounding the alarm over what they fear is the president's i

