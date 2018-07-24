WATCH: Marcus Luttrell has incredible response to teen who destroyed memorial for slain Navy SEAL

A Long Island teenager was arrested last week after police say he vandalized a memorial for slain Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient.

Fellow Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, who was saved by Murphy’s actions during Operation Red Wings in 2005, reacted to the incident on Fox News over the weekend, providing an incredible response.

“I’m sure I felt just like you did…when you get a hold of the guy, make sure you give me a call, so I can come down and hang out with him for a while,” Luttrell said on “Fox & Friends.”

“But then I heard it was a 14-year-old boy, and um, I made a lot of mistakes when I was 14. I think we all did. Sometimes when we’re coming into our own, becoming a man, you’re confused,” he added. “It’s tough.”- READ MORE

Authorities in New York arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday for allegedly vandalizing the memorial of a slain Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient.

Suffolk County Police received a call on Thursday that the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma had been “vandalized.”

A picture released by police on Facebook showed that a granite stone with an image of the fallen SEAL had been shattered.

By 3 a.m. Friday, detectives had arrested the unidentified teen in his home.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter earlier to say he was “appalled and disgusted” and promise that the state would pay for the replacement of the defaced plaque. – READ MORE

