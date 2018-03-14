Hollywood Mocks Trump For ‘Lack Of Star Power’ At Hollywood Fundraiser

Celebrity gossip sites — and even the Hollywood Reporter — are breathlessly mocking President Donald Trump for failing to attract the glitterati to his kickoff re-election fundraiser in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday night, apparently not realizing that Trump’s failure to attract Obama-level attention from celebrities is a feature, not a bug.

“You’d be surprised at the lack of star power,” a source close to the fundraiser told the Hollywood Reporter.

“This fundraiser could have been held in St. Louis,” said another, apparently a party invitee. “What an insult to Hollywood that it’s being treated as nothing special.”

“Obama would come to town with 30 cars and close down Wilshire Boulevard, but Trump’s people want to get in and out quickly,” another source continued.

But if these sources have been invited, it seems they actually don’t know who else is on the guest list. Attendees, who have each paid between $35,000 and $250,000 in a combined donation to the president’s re-election fund and to the Republican National Committee, have been kept secret even from each other, likely out of fear that word could get around Hollywood, where conservatives are largely blacklisted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1