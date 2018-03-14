Florida Teens Go Crazy On Spring Break: Brawls, Sex In Public, Drugs

America’s youth have already descended on Fort Lauderdale, Florida for their Spring Break debauchery-fest and are creating chaos. Sex in public, rampant drunkenness, openly taking drugs are just some of the many antics local police have had to deal with.

According to The Daily Mail, the scene has become one of “controlled chaos,” with hundreds of students “openly smoking drugs, shot-gunning beer and performing lewd dance moves” in front of police. Some have become so intoxicated that friends have had to carry them off the sand.

“All of that in defiance of a ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards drugs and alcohol on the beach and a heavy police presence that included K-9 and mounted units,” reports TDM.

And that’s just on a slow day, according to one local cop.

“What you’re seeing is controlled chaos. This isn’t even a particularly busy day,” the cop told TDM. “Mostly, what we see is misdemeanor stuff, drunk, fighting stuff. One of them will get out a boom box and they all crowd round it.” – READ MORE

