Cleaning house: State Dept under secretary fired just hours after Tillerson

State Department Under Secretary Steve Goldstein has been fired from the State Department just hours after his boss, now former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was dismissed. During his time at the State Department, Goldstein had become a spokesman for Tillerson.

CBS News reports that the White House called Goldstein Tuesday morning to tell him that he was “no longer needed.”

After Tillerson was fired this morning, Goldstein released a statement which read: “The Secretary had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security. He will miss his colleagues at the Department of State and the foreign ministers he has worked with throughout the world. The secretary did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason.”

Goldstein is also the one who told CNN that Tillerson learned about his firing from the President Donald Trump’s tweet.

Tillerson was fired from his role at the State Department Tuesday morning, and President Trump has announced that he intends to nominate CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1