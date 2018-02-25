Hollywood Demands Amazon Shut Down NRA TV

Once again, Hollywood liberals are crying “Hate Speech!” in an effort to get Second Amendment supporters in the media to shut up.

Alyssa Milano and other anti-gun celebs are starting their own media campaign against the NRA. Under the now-trending #STOPNRAMAZON, they’re calling for media giant Amazon to drop NRA TV from its streaming service. Deadline.com names Law & Order: SVU executive producer Warren Leight, and actors Amy Hargreaves, Ally Walker, Evan Handler, Tara Strong, and Misha Collins as the main celebs behind this campaign

This is all part of the reinvigorated effort to curtail American gun rights in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. Milano, a B-list actress but an A-list SJW, stated, “The only way to really begin to chip away at the power that the NRA holds over our country, and perhaps even our democracy, is to begin to almost shame companies that are in partnership with the NRA.”

Yes, shaming defenders of American liberties is the best thing for the country. Calling Dana Loesch a “murderer” and an angry mob screaming “Shame on you!” is the democratic process at its finest.

These celebs see the NRA TV’s role in the media as something to worry about. Dangerous broadcasts that address “plots to confiscate weapons and a media plot to push a gun-control agenda on the American public” are causing a stir among pro-gun communities, and the recent message, “The Media Love Mass Shootings,” is just taking it way too far. – READ MORE

