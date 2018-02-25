True Pundit

PHOTOS: Justin Trudeau Mocked for ‘Cultural Appropriation’ of Indian Outfits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s disastrous trip to India has triggered widespread mockery after dozens of photos of him in traditional Indian garb surfaced online.

Trudeau was repeatedly photographed wearing Indian clothing and putting his hands together in greeting. Some have argued Trudeau’s attempts to impress the Indian people are actually “cultural appropriation“:

One prominent observer, the Indian politician Omar Abdullah, pointed out that Indians do not dress like this every day – READ MORE

