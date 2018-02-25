PHOTOS: Justin Trudeau Mocked for ‘Cultural Appropriation’ of Indian Outfits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s disastrous trip to India has triggered widespread mockery after dozens of photos of him in traditional Indian garb surfaced online.

Trudeau was repeatedly photographed wearing Indian clothing and putting his hands together in greeting. Some have argued Trudeau’s attempts to impress the Indian people are actually “cultural appropriation“:

Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfits mocked tirelessly on Twitter https://t.co/RYV8rMRti2 pic.twitter.com/67xTBwuh4a — RT (@RT_com) February 23, 2018

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

One prominent observer, the Indian politician Omar Abdullah, pointed out that Indians do not dress like this every day – READ MORE

