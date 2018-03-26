Hogg Silent After Pro-Gun Parkland Survivor Challenges Him on Gun-Control

The March Against Our Rights, er, March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. was ostensibly led by some of the liberal media-adored student survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting — with some hefty financial and logistical help from several prominent left-wing organizations — chief among them student David Hogg.

But not all of the Parkland students are in favor of strict gun control as a solution to prevent mass shootings, most notably Kyle Kashuv, who instead of calling for ineffective and unconstitutional gun bans spent time speaking with legislators on both sides of the political aisle and helped get school safety legislation passed as part of the recent omnibus spending bill.

Kashuv tweeted Saturday morning, “Hey (David Hogg) you seem really fired up about gun control Lets debate, one Parkland student to another I’m in DC right now”

Hey @davidhogg111 you seem really fired up about gun control Lets debate, one Parkland student to another I’m in DC right now — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 24, 2018

Made sure @davidhogg111 saw my tweet. Lets do this pic.twitter.com/h2QTrpEwyg — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 24, 2018

A quick review of Hogg’s Twitter timeline revealed that the outspoken anti-gun student has yet to publicly acknowledge or accept the challenge from his classmate Kashuv. – READ MORE

