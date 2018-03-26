MELTDOWN: Gun Control Marchers Prove Their Ignorance After Being Asked 1 Simple Question on Guns (VIDEO)

Watch: The Gun Control Marchers Expose The Fact That They Know NOTHING About Guns‼@charliekirk11 is verbally assault for asking a simple question: What is an assault rifle?#MarchForOurLives #2A #MAGA #GunReform pic.twitter.com/qlYR5wiYND — 🇺🇸❣Patriot Lexi❣🇺🇸 (@PatriotLexi) March 24, 2018

And while their reasons for thinking guns were bad may have been different, their knowledge of firearms had one thing in common: it was almost entirely non-existent.

Yes, despite turning out in multitudes to strut down Pennsylvania Ave. and protest the multifarious evils of the Second Amendment, Turning Point USA found very few of them actually knew what an “assault rifle” was.

The first protester, when asked what an “assault rifle” was, tried to turn the question back on the interviewer: “I’m sorry, are you stupid?” she asked. “Are you stupid? Are you stupid?” – READ MORE

