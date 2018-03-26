Pelosi Attacks Trump for Transgender Ban in Disturbing Public Statement

In a public statement designed to shame the president by pronouncing him a bigot, Pelosi attacked the new ban on increasingly personal grounds, seeming to ignore the fact that it was enacted at the behest of a lengthy report commissioned by the Pentagon.

“This latest memorandum is the same cowardly, disgusting ban the President announced last summer. No one with the strength and bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are,” Pelosi said in a Friday statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The President’s hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor and dignity,” it added.

“It will harm our nation’s readiness and hollow out our strength, for we only strengthen our military by honoring our values of freedom and equality.”

Pelosi’s statement came after a White House memo Friday evening announced they would accept the measures suggested by Defense Secretary Mattis in a report that was submitted to the White House in February but only made public Friday. – READ MORE

