Hockey coach’s viral speech to players: If you disrespect national anthem, ‘get the f*** out now’

Amid controversies coming from the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team — namely star player Megan Rapinoe ignoring the national anthem during the World Cup as an “f-you” to President Donald Trumpand teammate Allie Long dropping an American flag between her legs and taking part in a celebratory dance after the final match — one U.S. coach isn’t standing for any such disrespect.

John Krupinsky is an assistant coach for Connecticut minor league hockey team the Danbury Hat Tricks, the Hill reported — and a video of him talking to the team in the locker room on the first day of camp has gone viral.

“We’re not women’s soccer. We’re not the NFL,” Krupinsky said. “If there’s anybody here who’s gonna be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the f*** out now ’cause you’ll never see the ice in this arena.”

Krupinsky added, "We don't have that problem in hockey. We're better than that, but there's no sense in wasting anybody's time if that s**t was going to happen. I don't believe it would happen here. We're the most patriotic sport they have out there."


