Media Face 12,000 Job Cuts, Most Since 2009 Economic Crash

The American media will be hit with nearly 12,000 job cuts in 2019, the highest number since the economic crisis of 2009.

“The consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas reported this week media companies, which include movies, television, publishing, music, and broadcast and print news, announced plans to cut 15,474 jobs so far this year, of which 11,878 of which were from news organizations” reports AFP.

This is a huge increase over 2017’s 4,062 media job cuts and, according to the article at least, this is primarily happening due to paywalls and ad revenue.

Another obvious reason for these cuts — one the AFP article will never touch — is that in the era of Trump, too much of the media have exposed themselves as lying, fake-newsing hacks willing to spread any falsehood to overturn the 2016 presidential election.