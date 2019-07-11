Conservative blogger declines invite to WH Social Media Summit: ‘Seeing change happen ASAP is more important’

Conservative blogger and social media superstar Wayne Dupree is declining an invitation to the upcoming White House Social Media Summit, preferring instead to focus on immediate changes to prevent conservative censorship.

As many conservatives online gladly accepted the invitation to discuss their struggles with censorship on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google and other sites, Dupree said he had more important things to do.

“I thank the WH for the #SocialMediaSummit invite but I won’t be attending,” Dupree posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, along with a picture of his invitation.

“Yes, I’ve been suppressed & throttled for going on a year & a half. Nobody should be targeted ‘by the platform’ they use,” he wrote. “Seeing change happen ASAP is more important to me than going to WH #RealTalk”

Trump invited “digital leaders” to the White House Social Media Summit on Thursday to discuss “opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment,” spokesman Judd Deere told Politico. – READ MORE

