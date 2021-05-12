“His Womanizing Was Well Known”: Flood-‘Gates’ Open As Biographer Details Microsoft Founder’s Salacious Past

Before Bill Gates was known as an elitist nerd masquerading as a leading vaccine expert, the Microsoft co-founder was a hard-partying womanizer who recruited local strippers to attend naked pool parties, and had major issues with infidelity even after marrying Melinda, according to a biography.

The Microsoft co-founder’s wild lifestyle was well known among his inner circle — but newspapers like the New York Times hid the unflattering reports to continue getting “spoon-fed stories,” James Wallace wrote in the 1997 biography, “Overdrive: Bill Gates and the Race to Control Cyberspace.” They “didn’t report on the wild bachelor parties that Microsoft’s boyish chairman would throw in his Seattle home, for which Gates would visit one of Seattle’s all-nude nightclubs and hire dancers to come to his home and swim naked with his friends in his indoor pool,” Wallace wrote. It was a continuation from his time at Harvard, where he “did like to frequent Boston’s notorious Combat Zone, with its porn shows, strip joints, and prostitutes,” Wallace wrote. –NY Post

What’s more, Bill continued acting like a bachelor even after he started dating future wife Melinda in 1988.

“He continued to play the field for a while, especially when he was out of town on business, when he would frequently hit on female journalists who covered Microsoft and the company industry,” writes Wallace. “His womanizing was well known, although not well reported.”

Melinda, who filed for divorce last week after 27 years of marriage which included her husband’s friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, “was well aware of Gates’s womanizing” even after they were in a relationship. The couple “ran hot and cold,” wrote the biographer, adding that they “broke up for nearly a year” because Gates wouldn’t commit.- READ MORE

