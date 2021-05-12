Biden administration has spent $3B on migrant facility contracts: report

The Biden administration has reportedly spent $3 billion in contracts to house unaccompanied children at the border – as it continues to deal with a continued influx of migrants coming to the border each day.

The Associated Press reports that the government has awarded about $3 billion in contracts since February, more than $2 billion of which were “no-bid” contracts awarded to three recipients.

Those companies have traditionally responded to national disaster and built COVID-quarantine centers. But, as the U.S. has been encountering record numbers of unaccompanied children, they’ve moved into shelter-construction.

In March, 18,890 unaccompanied children were encountered – a 100% increase from the already high numbers encountered in February, and the highest number recorded.

On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that authorities were still seeing around 270 children coming across the border every day.

“We’re down to about 1,830 people per day right now,” he said, referring to encounters at the border. “Unfortunately, we’re still seeing a fairly high population of migrant children are coming across – 270 a day right now, the last 21 days.” – READ MORE

