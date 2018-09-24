Hirono fundraises off Kavanaugh, ‘he knows he is guilty’

The senator leading the fight against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is fundraising off her notoriety, and in her bid for up to $1,500 claimed that the federal appeals court judge is not backing calls for an investigation into a charge of sex harassment against him because “he knows he is guilty.”

In a long memo for the liberal activist group MoveOn.org, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii writes:

“My question is: What are they trying to hide? What are they so afraid of? If Kavanaugh is innocent, why isn’t he calling for a full investigation to prove it unequivocally? I worry that the answer is that he knows he is guilty. And if that’s the case, we absolutely must do everything we can to stop him.”

Hirono has won acclaim from liberals for her forceful assault on Kavanaugh, Republican senators, and her support for accuser Christine Blasey Ford.– READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE