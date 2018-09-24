    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    Rookie Sleuth Ed Whelan taking ‘leave of absence’ after posting Kavanaugh theory

    Posted on by
    Share:

    The Ethics and Public Policy Center announced Sunday that its president, Ed Whelan, “will take a leave of absence” from the conservative Washington think tank after peddling a conspiracy theory on social media last week related to a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

    Following a special phone-in meeting of the EPPC board on Friday after Whelan’s Twitter screed, he offered to resign “in light of what he described as an ‘appalling and inexcusable’ error in posting online a series of comments that he has now deleted and for which he promptly publicly apologized,” the organization said in a statement.

    Whelan became the target of swift bipartisan criticism on Thursday evening after offering an unsubstantiated alternative explanation for Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh forced himself on her at a drunken high school party more than three decades ago.

    His conjectures, laid out in a series of tweets, included floor plans of the house in which Whelan said the alleged assault may have taken place. It also featured the name and photo of a high school classmate of Kavanaugh’s whom Whelan identified as a potential suspect and posited that Ford may have misremembered as the federal judge.READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Ed Whelan taking 'leave of absence' after posting Kavanaugh theory
    Ed Whelan taking 'leave of absence' after posting Kavanaugh theory

    The conservative legal activist offered to resign as president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

    POLITICO POLITICO

     

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: