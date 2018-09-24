‘NARCISSIST ABUSE’ — KAREN MONAHAN RELEASES PRIVATE MESSAGES FROM KEITH ELLISON

Karen Monahan, the former girlfriend of Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison who has accused him of domestic abuse, on Saturday posted on Facebook several screenshots of messages she allegedly received from the congressman in 2017.

“After I realized this situation was narcissist abuse, I told him I now understood the dynamics of the relationship and the various forms of abuse,” Monahan wrote via Facebook. “He would call that bickering when he was called out. But he still left messages like this throughout the whole year of 2017.”

“Karen, if you miss me and want me back, I am willing to try again,” Ellison wrote in February 2017. “I will make it clear that you are my ONE and ONLY. But if you don’t want me back, then what’s the point of all of the bickering? Calling me names?” – READ MORE

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke to people who were protesting Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanuagh over a sexual assault allegation to see if they’re also outraged over the accusations against Rep. Keith Ellison.

Ellison (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and a candidate for Minnesota attorney general, is facing accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, who says Ellison assaulted and harassed her.

Some have pointed out that many Democrats immediately accepted the claims of Christine Blasey Ford — who says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh more than 35 years ago — but they apparently don’t believe Monahan’s claims of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Ellison.– READ MORE