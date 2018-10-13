Melania Trump on her husband’s alleged infidelity: ‘It is not a concern or focus of mine’

First lady Melania Trump said she has more important things to worry about than President Trump’s alleged infidelity, which she called “gossip” and media speculation.

She sat down with ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas during her solo trip to Africa – who asked about Trump’s alleged or rumored extramarital affairs.

“It is not a concern or focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” Melania fired back before attacking the media.

“I know people like to speculate and media likes to speculate about our marriage,” she said as ABC News ran video of tabloid covers speculating about her marriage over the sound bite. – READ MORE