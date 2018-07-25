Mexican President Delivers Incredible Letter to Trump, Promises a ‘New Stage’ Leftists Will Hate

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president-elect of Mexico, released a seven-page letter that he sent to Trump earlier this month in which he outlined how he hopes the two countries can work together to improve security at their border and discourage migration from Mexico.

“There will be many changes,” he promised in the letter. “And in this new atmosphere of progress with well-being, I’m sure we can reach agreements to confront together the migration phenomenon as well as the problem of border insecurity.”

“I am encouraged by the fact that we both know how to do what we say, and we have both faced adversity with success,” Lopez Obrador wrote. “We manage to put our voters and citizens at the center and displace the establishment.”

Lopez Obrador singled out migration, economic development and security as the primary areas he would like to collaborate with Trump. He believes economic development of Mexico and other Central American countries would improve conditions in those areas and dissuade people from believing they must flee to the U.S.

“My government is willing to present to our Congress … the initiative and budgetary proposal to contribute economic resources and experiences in this joint effort,” he wrote. – READ MORE

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is planning on strengthening his nation’s southern border with a new specialized police force in an effort to crack down on drug-related gun violence and illegal crossings.

Alfonso Durazo, who has been picked by Obrador to head up the effort, told Bloomberg the new force will be sizable.

The force will be deployed to Mexico’s northern border with the U.S., as well.

“We’re going to create a border police force that will be highly specialized,” Durazo said.

“They need to apply the law,” including stopping undocumented migrants and human traffickers from crossing into Mexico. – READ MORE

