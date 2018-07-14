People Are Likening Melania’s Jaw-Dropping Gown to a Disney Princess’ — But Not in a Good Way

First lady Melania Trump did it again — her latest gown was absolutely stunning and caught a flurry of social media attention this week.

While Melania reportedly wore the dress in a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, some thought she resembled a different kind of royalty:

Donald and Melania Trump's dinner outfits remind people of a certain Disney filmhttps://t.co/2QRxSVGKRa pic.twitter.com/kOvn9mfGpg — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 13, 2018

This is VERY Beauty and the Beast! Subtle message there, Melania.

She really doesn't care at all #TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/jvnBT4ShF1 pic.twitter.com/hHdoXWM5b4 — Charlotte Neal (@CharlotteNeal_) July 12, 2018

Melania’s Beauty and the Beast shade game is strong. pic.twitter.com/4yJzwj6erN — Darren Bell (@darren_bell) July 12, 2018

The yellow dress was a nod to Beauty and the Beast. Imprisoned in a castle with a true Beast! But I don't care. Do you? — Scarlett O'Corleone (@godfatherwind) July 13, 2018

Melania Trump recently (inappropriately) wore a jacket emblazoned with a slogan, Trump said it was to send a message to the press. 🤨 Tonight she wore a dress that said…. I’m with a Beast! 😬#Trump #TrumpProtests pic.twitter.com/xA6f7KJkSI — oorBitsy (@bitsybumble) July 12, 2018

Some suggested Melania’s dress was a subtle hint that Donald Trump was the Beast and she was Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1