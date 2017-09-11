Hillary Uses Charlottesville Victim’s Death To Promote Her Book Tour

Hillary Clinton is using the death of Heather Heyer — who was killed in the car attack in Charlottesville — to help promote her book tour.

In an email first reported by Mediaite that was sent out by onwardtogether.org, Clinton references the death of Heyer in the opening line of the letter.

The letter supposedly concludes by Clinton talking about her upcoming book tour and includes a link for recipients to get tickets, Mediaite reported.