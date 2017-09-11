WATCH: Hillary Calls Trump’s Inauguration Speech ‘A Cry From The White Nationalist Gut’

Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump’s Inauguration speech “a cry from the white nationalist gut” and an “out-of-body experience” in an interview that aired Sunday.

Clinton told “CBS Sunday Morning,” “It’s part of the demonstration of the continuity of our government. And so there I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut.”

She also added, “He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others.”