Deal With Dems Has People Asking If Trump Is An Independent

President Donald Trump’s continued resistance to his own party and recent deal with Democrats led both the Associated Press and The New York Times to publish articles Saturday suggesting Trump is a president independent of the two major parties.

“Although elected as a Republican last year, Mr. Trump has shown in the nearly eight months in office that he is, in many ways, the first independent to hold the presidency since the advent of the current two-party system around the time of the Civil War,” the Times’ Peter Baker wrote. The AP article noted, “A president who spent months catering to the Republican conservative wing now appears unbound by ideology and untethered by party allegiances.”

The president was reportedly happy with his deal with Democratic Congressional leadership on a short-term debt ceiling extension that provided billions of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a press briefing Friday, “I think he’s going to continue to work with whoever is interested in moving the ball forward to help the American people.”