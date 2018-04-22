Emails show Obama White House statements on Clinton probe worried FBI’s Strzok

James Comey isn’t the only one who took issue with Obama White House statements downplaying the Hillary Clinton email probe in 2016. A new email obtained by Fox News shows that even anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok was concerned about their comments at the time.

Offering a glimpse into his actions while leading the Clinton investigation, the Strzok email shows the agent seemingly agitated over statements made by then-White House press secretary Josh Earnest claiming Clinton was not a target of the FBI probe.

“Below not helpful,” Strzok wrote to top FBI counterintelligence official Bill Priestap and colleague Robert Jones on Jan. 30, 2016, from his FBI Washington Field Office. “Certainly the WH is going to do whatever it wants, but there is a line they need to hold with regard to the appearance of non-interference.”

Obama himself also made comments similar to Earnest’s.

In October 2015, Obama told “60 Minutes” that Clinton had made a “mistake” with her private email server use but it did not endanger national security. In April 2016, he told “Fox News Sunday” that national security was not endangered, and Clinton would never “intentionally” put the country in jeopardy.

Ousted FBI boss Comey earlier took a swipe at the former president for those remarks in his new memoir and a Sunday interview promoting it. Comey said Obama’s comments “jeopardized” the DOJ’s credibility.

Strzok also noted those comments in his email, saying: “This coupled with the President’s ‘no harm to national security’ statement provide a couple of data points for senior execs if the issue ever comes up in discussion at the White House.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1