Hillary Said ISIS Is ‘Rooting for Donald Trump’ — Now, Trump Has a Huge Announcement Showing the Opposite

In 2016, then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that ISIS was “rooting for Donald Trump.” She explained that ISIS leaders had made it “very clear” that they are “essentially throwing whatever support they have to Donald Trump.”

“They have said that they hope that he is the president because it would give even more motivation to every jihadi,” she said.

Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

According to NBC News, Iraqi state TV claimed that the five leaders Trump is referring to are Saddam al-Jammel, Mohamed al-Qadeer, Ismail al-Eithawi, Omar al-Karbouli, and Essam al-Zawbai. The New York Times reported they had been hiding in Syria and Turkey and had been tracked for three months by the United States. – READ MORE

