Education Dept to relax rules restricting faith-based institutions from getting federal aid

The Education Department is moving to change or remove rules that restrict religious institutions from receiving federal aid, according to a notice posted on Wednesday.

The department said it plans to review, amend or rescind the current restrictions placed on faith-based institutions “in order to be consistent with current law and to reduce or eliminate unnecessary burdens and restrictions on religious entities and activities,” according to a copy of the department’s spring regulatory agenda obtained by Politico.

“Various provisions of the department’s regulations regarding eligibility of faith-based entities and activities do not reflect the latest case law regarding religion or unnecessarily restrict religion,” an Education Department spokeswoman told The New York Times. “The department plans to review and to amend such regulations in order to be more inclusive.”

The move comes after a June Supreme Court decision that held states must provide aid to some religious groups in certain scenarios. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1