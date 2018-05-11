Bill Nye Headlines Fundraiser For Planned Parenthood, Pushes Population Control

Speaking at a fundraising event for Planned Parenthood of South Texas on Tuesday, Bill Nye pushed his population control and eugenics agenda as he discussed “evidence that explosive population growth is a major factor driving [climate change].”

Planned Parenthood was founded in the 20th century by a racist woman who also believed in eugenics and population control. Nye praised the organization for their work in addressing climate change by ensuring that people have “fewer kids.”

“What’s the one thing to do about climate change, if you want to think about the big picture?” he asked the crowd. “Raise the standard of living of girls and women. When you raise the standard of living of girls and women, they have fewer kids, and the kids they have are better cared for.”

"The thing that gets me about the time that I grew up in and the time we're living in now is how fast things have changed, and Planned Parenthood has been here since the very beginning," he said.

