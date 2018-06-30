Court Orders DOJ to Produce Fusion GPS Records, Judicial Watch Says

Nonprofit’s Tom Fitton Is ‘pleased’ Judge ‘rejected The Justice Department’s Inexcusable Stonewalling On Documents Of Intense Public Interest’

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials must speed up the production of key communications with Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, the wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr, as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request into the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, Judicial Watch announced Thursday.

“We are pleased another court rejected the Justice Department’s inexcusable stonewalling on documents of intense public interest — Obama DOJ collusion with the Clinton campaign vendor Fusion GPS to target then-candidate Donald Trump,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“How extraordinary it is that this Justice Department is now under court order to stop stalling on releasing records about potential corruption in the Obama Justice Department!” Fitton added.

Fusion GPS found itself at the center of controversy when it came to light that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) used the organization to fund former British spy Christopher Steele’s dossier alleging collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. – READ MORE

