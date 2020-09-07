Hillary Rants About Trump Administration: ‘These People Will Stop At Nothing’

Speaking with leftist reporter April Ryan, who called her “the first original nasty woman,” former failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to exude some nastiness of her own, saying of the Trump administration, “These people will stop at nothing.”

Hillary, seated with her husband Bill, continued, “And yes, the Russians helped them last time; the Russians are helping them now. You’ve covered the White House. You know that the White House has said ‘Don’t brief the Congress. Don’t even tell them in classified settings what the Russians are doing this time.’ So anybody who believes that, ‘Yeah, you know, maybe we’re being mean to Donald Trump because he’s different; he’s bombastic; he’s this; he’s that.’ No. He is a clear and present danger to our freedoms, our liberties, our unity, and we’ve got to defeat him.”

Hillary, the same woman who infamously called Trump supporters “deplorables,” claimed, “Are we going to allow a leader who wants to stoke fear and divisiveness to force our identity into smaller and smaller pieces or are we going to say, ‘We are all Americans and we bring to this country of ours our various experiences and backgrounds. That’s what’s made us unique in the history of the world. We’re not going to sacrifice that for somebody’s political ambitions or someone’s personal gratification.” – READ MORE

