Alabama woman donates kidney to officer who locked her up

A woman’s kidney donation has saved the life of an Alabama police officer who put her in jail.

Phil Campbell officer Terrell Potter had locked up Jocelynn James several times as she battled an opioid addiction.

She credits Potter, now retired, with helping her turn her life around. She has been sober for years.

Last November she found out Potter needed a kidney as she was looking at Facebook, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports.

His kidney had failed. Doctors told him he faced a seven- or eight-year wait for a new one.

“I just threw my phone down and the Holy Spirit told me right then that I had that man’s kidney,” James said, according to the station.

Tests confirmed she was a perfect match.

“If you asked me 100 names of who may give me a kidney, her name would have not been on the list,” Potter said, according to the station. “It’s just unbelievable that she was willing to do that.” – READ MORE

