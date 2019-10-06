Gowdy Mocks Schiff for Getting the ‘Maximum Sentence’ From the WaPo Amid Ukraine Controversy

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) got slapped with “Four Pinocchios” by The Washington Post — and former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) has a few words to say about it.

“He earned Four Pinocchios for being disingenuous in his remarks to reporters to obscure his firsthand knowledge of what took place,” the Post wrote. They later conclude:

“But Schiff on ‘Morning Joe’ clearly made a statement that was false. He now says he was answering the wrong question, but if that was the case, he should have quickly corrected the record. He compounded his falsehood by telling reporters a few days later that if not for the IG’s office, the committee would not have known about the complaint. That again suggested there had been no prior communication.

The explanation that Schiff was not sure it was the same whistleblower especially strains credulity.”

During Friday’s Fox News interview, Gowdy responded to the Post’s fact-check, “I think he got four only because you can’t get five.”

Gowdy continued, "He got the maximum sentence you could get from the Washington Post fact-checker — and don't you know how hard that was for the Washington Post to give Adam Schiff four Pinocchios?"