Hillary on Ivanka Being President: ‘We Don’t Want Any More Inexperienced Trumps in the White House’ (VIDEO)
When asked whether Ivanka Trump will make good on her desire to become the 1st female President of the United States, Hillary Clinton did not miss a beat in this brilliant dead-pan. HRC has emerged post-election as the voice of the Resistance IMHO. Whether people admit it or not. pic.twitter.com/19hCGJoalt
— Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) March 14, 2018
Last week on Dutch public broadcasting’s KRO-NCRV, Hillary Clinton shot down the notion of Ivanka Trump becoming the first female president of the United States.– READ MORE
