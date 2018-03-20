FLASHBACK: That Time Hillary Supporters Tried To Punish Men Into Voting For Clinton

Hillary Clinton has been trying desperately to explain away her theory that white, married women voted for Donald Trump not because he was the more appealing candidate, but because they were cowed into pulling the Republican lever by their overbearing, sexist, Patriarchal, Middle American husbands.

But, if you look back, there was only one candidate whose followers actually made an effort to sway the opposite sex into voting for their preferred candidate: and it was a group of women closely aligned with the Clinton campaign, not men for Trump.

Back last march, a group of women declared that if the men in their lives voted Trump they would “get dumped.”

The “Vote Trump, Get Dumped” campaign pledged to “Join us by wielding your influence. Until Trump is defeated, we don’t date, sleep with, or canoodle with Trump supporters.” – READ MORE

