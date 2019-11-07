‘Self-Partnered’: Emma Watson Doesn’t Describe Herself As ‘Single’ As She Nears 30th Birthday

Actress Emma Watson, an outspoken Hollywood feminist, does not like to describe herself a “single” as she nears her 30th birthday, but, rather, as “self-partnered.”

“I’m very happy being single,” the “Harry Potter” actress told British Vogue during a recent in-depth interview. “I call it being self-partnered.”

Watson told the magazine that she’s feeling stressed and anxious about the big three-zero, which she’ll be celebrating in April.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal … ‘ Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious,” Watson admitted. “And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”