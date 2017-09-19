True Pundit

Missouri Governor Warns St. Louis Protesters: Only ‘Safe Space’ for Looters Is ‘in a Jail Cell’

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens warned demonstrators in St. Louis, Missouri, that looting and violence would not be tolerated as violent protesters continue to wreak havoc in the city.

“We had leaders who wanted to give people a safe space to loot and to burn,” Greitens toldFox News. “Now in Missouri if you loot the only safe space you’re going to have is in a jail cell.”

“If you’re going to riot we’re going to cuff you,” he continued. “Violence and vandalism is not protest. It is a crime”. – READ MORE