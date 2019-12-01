Hillary cooled on journalist friend when she learned he was investigating Weinstein allegations

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who broke the bombshell story of the sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, told the Financial Times that Hillary Clinton distanced herself from him when she learned he was investigating the Hollywood mogul.

“It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you threaten the centres of power or the sources of funding around them,” Farrow said.

“Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests and if you go up against those interests, you become radioactive very quickly,” he added.

According to the Washington Examiner, Clinton and Farrow used to be close. She even appointed him as a special adviser in 2011 when she led the State Department under the Obama administration. “Farrow said he had worked with Clinton ‘for years’ when he was looking into the Weinstein story,” the Examiner’s Caitlin Yilek noted.

The newspaper also noted that Weinstein was a major donor to groups backing Clinton's 2016 presidential candidacy.