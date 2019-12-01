Man Who Helped Stop London Bridge Terrorist Was A Convicted Murderer Given Day Off From Prison

One of the men who helped stop the Islamic terrorist who went on a stabbing spree yesterday on the London Bridge is a convicted murderer who was out of prison for the day on a release.

“Convicted murderer James Ford, 42, was on day release from prison Friday when he saw the attack unfolding and rushed to help during the chaos,” The Washington Post reported. “According to British media reports, Ford had attended the same prisoner rehabilitation event as , a convicted Islamist terrorist, who killed two people before being shot dead by police.”

Ford was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Amanda Champion, who struggled with learning disabilities, in 2004 and was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Champion's aunt, 65-year-old Angela Cox, was angered when she learned that Ford had been released from prison for the day and strongly pushed back on any claims that he was a hero for helping stop the terrorist.