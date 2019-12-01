MSNBC’s Nance compares Trump supporters to ISIS: ‘They’re dead-enders’

Fox Nation host David Webb said Wednesday that an MSNBC contributor’s recent comment comparing supporters of President Trump to ISIS terrorists is par for the course and emblematic of where the Democratic Party is as a whole.

Appearing on “Hardball” with host Chris Matthews, former Naval intelligence operator Malcolm Nance said on a panel that the “behaviors” he was seeing from the president’s backers remind him of ISIS members.

“The behaviors I’m seeing here, and this is anecdotal, are very similar to the way that ISIS members are. They are true believers, this is their reality, and they will not surrender it. You know, they’re dead-enders,” he said.

“I love your attitude,” Matthews told Nance later in the segment.

Appearing on ‘Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Emily Compagno, Webb said it was “ridiculous” for Democrats to paint 63 million Americans as “cultists.” – READ MORE