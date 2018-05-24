HILLARY CONQUERS THE STAIR! Cuomo helps Clinton up single step (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton still needs help with the stairs.

The failed Democratic presidential candidate appeared in New York on Wednesday to speak to Democrats. After an impassioned speech full of yelling, Gov. Andrew Cuomo met Clinton on stage where he helped her conquer a single step way back up to the microphone.

Cuomo could be seen holding Hillary’s elbow as she bravely ascended the roughly 12 inch height.

The feat wouldn’t have been complete without the famous Clinton cackle. – READ MORE

