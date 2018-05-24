Earth’s Temp Has Dropped Since Trump Elected

According to one analysis, following Donald Trump’s election in Nov. 2016, the earth has reportedly experienced its fastest 20 month cooling period since 1916.

Commentator Rowan Dean stated on Australia’s Sky News that there has been a 0.454 degrees Celsius drop in global temperatures over the time period, which translates to almost one degree Fahrenheit.

He explained, contrary to climate change alarmists’ predictions, rising seas are not engulfing the land.

.@rowandean: Earth has cooled 0.454 degrees Celsius since Donald Trump got elected. That’s the fastest 20 month cooling period since 1916. Another Trump triumph. MORE: https://t.co/ykweMevBOK #outsiders pic.twitter.com/n6PMMVqpPf — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 20, 2018

Based on 1984 Satellite images, Dean stated 24 percent of world’s beaches have indeed shrank, but 28 percent have grown bigger, giving the world over 3,660 square miles more beach coast line than 30 years ago.

NASA statistics (page 4 of linked PDF) showed that the earth has cooled by approximately 0.15 degree Fahrenheit in 2017. – READ MORE

