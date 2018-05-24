Marine Skewers Six Flags After Being Told He Needs 2 Real Legs To Ride

Johnny “Joey” Jones has given a lot for his country. As a U.S. Marine serving in Afghanistan, Jones has faced some of the toughest and most dangerous conditions on earth… including an IED that took both his legs in 2010.

Eight years later, the veteran lives an active life thanks to his tenacity and two prosthetic legs. Missing two limbs might slow him down, but it certainly hasn’t stopped him.

What did stop the retired Marine combat vet was a ride operator at Six Flags Over Georgia. Despite being just as capable as the other riders at the amusement park, Jones was kicked off of a fully-enclosed “tilt-a-whirl” ride when the employee noticed his two prosthetic legs.

Just got kicked off a fully enclosed ride @SixFlags (jut like one I’ve ridden @UniStudios for not having “real legs” — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 20, 2018

“Jones claimed he has been allowed to ride similar attractions at Universal Studios in the past, and added that an employee made him wait in line before he was told he could not be seated,” Fox News reported.“

Hey Six Flags you really think I’m so physically useless I can’t ride a tilt-a-whirl? Seriously?! Did you see the enormous hill I walked up and down to get here?” the combat vet pointed out on Twitter.

“A message to all those veterans out there unlucky in their service who now use prosthetics, Sea World, Universal Studios and Disney Parks will literally move (magic) mountains for you,” he posted on Twitter, praising how those amusement parks treat vets.

“Six Flags will tell you, ‘nah bro, you gotta have two real legs,” he wrote, summarizing what he was told by the ride operator who kicked him off. – READ MORE

